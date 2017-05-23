Tilda Swinton, Meryl Streep docs score deals

EXCLUSIVE: Films focus on production designer Kristi Zea and artist John Berger.

Kino Lorber has acquired all North American rights from UK outfit Taskovski Films to documentary Everybody Knows… Elizabeth Murray, directed by acclaimed production designer Kristi Zea known for her work on The Silence Of The Lambs and The Departed.

The film follows painter Murray’s struggle to break through establishment art world barriers.

Meryl Streep and art world luminaries Roberta Smith, Paula Cooper, Jennifer Bartlett and Vija Celmins read journal entries from single mother Murray. Philip Glass composed the score.

Taskovski Films has finalised a deal with Curzon Artificial Eye for UK rights to Berlinale 2016 selection The Seasons In Quincy: Four Portraits Of John Berger, directed by Tilda Swinton.

Swinton, Colin MacCabe, Christopher Roth and Bartek Dziadosz worked more than five years on the profile of the late art critic, writer and painter Berger.

Meanwhile, the company is closing a deal for North America on A Queer Country from Lisa Morgenthau and Harriet Davies that focuses on the LGBT community in Tel Aviv and is expected to open later this year. A Queer Country has been taken by Uncork’d for the US and Indiecan for Canada.