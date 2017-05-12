Toby Kebbell to play twin brothers in sci-fi 'Extrasensory'

Drama written, directed by team behind controversial BBC documentary Ghostwatch.

Toby Kebbell has been cast as twin brothers in sci-fi film Extrasensory from Genesius Pictures.

Lesley Manning directs from an original screenplay by Bafta-winning writer Stephen Volk.

The duo worked together on Ghostwatch, the infamous drama-mockumentary presented by Michael Parkinson that received over 30,000 complaints when it aired on BBC1 in 1992.

Kebbell plays twin brothers who are recruited for a top-secret experiment by Soviet Russia to test the power of telepathic communication.

Harry Gregson Williams (The Martian, Prometheus) will write the score. Produced by Debbie Gray (Northern Soul) and Myf Hopkins, former head of production at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Extrasensory has been developed with and is supported by Film Cymru Wales.

Shooting will commence in late October 2017.

Genesius has also announced that Elbow front man Guy Garvey and I Am Kloot’s Peter Jobson have written the score for upcoming comedy drama The More You Ignore Me, starring Sheridan Smith.

Finally, Genesius have boarded Mrs Lowry And Sons, a screen adaptation of the Radio 4 drama that explores L.S Lowry’s troubled relationship with his overbearing mother. Adrian Noble directs.

The Little Film Company is handling sales across all Genesius projects.