Topic boards Denzel Washington legal drama

Colin Farrell also stars in untitled project by Nightcrawler director Dan Gilroy.

Topic, the entertainment studio owned by First Look Media, is to co-produce and co-finance the upcoming untitled Denzel Washington legal drama written and directed by Dan Gilroy.

Washington, who directed and starred in last year’s Oscar nominee Fences, stars as a liberal attorney who takes on a life-changing case at a prestigious firm after the death of his longtime partner. The project has been referred to by the title Inner City.

Colin Farrell, recently in Cannes with world premieres of The Beguiled and The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, also stars in the feature, which has wrapped in anticipation of a release later this year. This is Gilroy’s second film and follow-up to 2014 cult hit Nightcrawler.

Topic joins previously announced Sony Pictures, Cross Creek, Macro, Image Nation, and Bron on the financier and producer roster.

Jennifer Fox and Escape Artists’ Todd Black serve as producers, while First Look Media president Michael Bloom and Topic executive vice-president of programming and content Adam Pincus are among the executive producers.

Topic’s slate includes US rights to Death In The Terminal by Tali Shemesh and Asaf Sudry, as well as co-financier and executive producer positions on Rodrigo Prieto’s directorial debut Bastard; Laura Poitras’ Julian Assange documentary Risk; Tribeca documentary No Man’s Land; and My Abandonment by Debra Granik, the feature starring Ben Foster that is currently in production.