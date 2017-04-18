UK box office: 'Fast & Furious 8' races to top of chart

Universal’s franchise triumphs again with $17.8m debut for latest entry.

UK Top Five

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend Gross Running Total 1 Fast & Furious 8 (Universal) $17.8m (£14m) $20.6m (£16.3m) 2 The Boss Baby (Fox) $4.6m (£3.6m) $23m (£18.1m) 3 Beauty And The Beast (Disney) $3.3m (£2.6m) $83.2m (£65.9m) 4 Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (eOne) $652,000 (£514,000) $3.3m (£2.8m) 5 The Handmaiden (Curzon Artificial Eye) $695,000 (£548,000) $695,000 (£548,000)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

Universal

Universal posted its third highest UK opening of all time with Fast & Furious 8.

The film took $17.8m (£14m) from 573 locations over its opening weekend, including $6.8m (£5.4m) in Wednesday and Thursday previews, and sits on a running total of $20.6m (£16.3m) including the bank holiday Monday (April 17).

The opening was the biggest UK debut for the long-running franchise (though not the biggest Friday to Sunday result if you remove previews), but it has a long way to go to match Fast & Furious 7 on $49m (£38.6m).

Get Out continued its impressive run by posting $575,000 (£455,000) from 345 locations to keep it seventh in the chart. The US comedy has now taken $11.5m (£9.1m) in the UK.

Cannibal drama Raw dropped 62% in its second week, adding $24,000 (£19,000) for a running total of $193,000 (£153,000).

Disney

Still playing in 673 sites this weekend, Beauty And The Beast suffered only a 2% drop over the Fri-Sun period, clocking up a further $3.3m (£2.6m) to take its cumulative total to $83.2m (£65.9m).

The live action remake of Disney’s animated classic now sits 11th in the list of the UK’s highest-grossing films of all time and is on the cusp of breaking into the top ten.

Moana, still playing in 213 sites in its 20th week of release, crossed $25m (£20m) this weekend.

Fox

After opening top last week, The Boss Baby added a healthy $4.6m (£3.6m) Fri-Sun from 614 sites to take its running total to $23m (£18.1m). The film was one of only two titles in the top ten to record an uptick this weekend, with the Easter holiday helping it to a 29% rise on the previous Fri-Sun period.

The latest entry in live cinema experience Secret Cinema, which is themed around Fox’s Moulin Rouge!, posted a three-day total of £257,000 (£203,000) from its single location Fri-Sun, taking it to $3.3m (£2.6m).

Now in its seventh week, Logan added $206,000 (£162,000) from 216 sites to take its running total to $30m (£23.7m).

Viceroy’s House added $29,000 (£23,000) from 41 sites and now sits on a little under $5m (£3.9m).

EONE

Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience dropped 51% in its second week, adding $652,000 (£514,000) from 546 sites. Its running total now sits at $3.3m (£2.8m) after two weeks.

Warner Bros

Crime caper Going In Style posted $634,000 (£499,000) from 458 sites in its second week of release and now sits on $2.4m (£1.9m).

In its sixth week of release, Kong: Skull Island added $218,000 (£172,000) to take it onto $19.9m (£15.7m).

Sony

Animated feature Smurfs: The Lost Village was boosted by the Easter weekend, seeing a 16% rise in takings to $556k (£440,000), which took its running total to $4.9m (£3.9m).

Paramount

Ghost In The Shell was hit by a 50% drop in its third week of release, posting $465k (£367k) for a running cume of $6.6m (£5.2m).

Curzon Artificial Eye

Opening this weekend, The Handmaiden posted $347,000 (£274,000) Fri-Sun from 95 locations. Including previews, the film’s debut totalled $695,000 (£548,000).

Lionsgate

Power Rangers dropped out of the top ten in its fourth week of release, taking $277,000 ($218,000) from 340 sites for a running total of $5.8m (£4.6m).

Altitude

Documentary I Am Not Your Negro added $64,000 (£50,000) to take it to $283,000 (£226,000).