UK box office: 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' retains lead

Studiocanal’s Mindhorn delivers second strongest site average of the week; Universal’s Get Out hits £10m.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Disney) $7.9m (£6.1m) $35.6m (£27.4m) 2 A Dog’s Purpose (eOne) $1.7m (£1.3m) $1.7m (£1.3m) 3 Fast & Furious 8 (Universal) $1.06m (£815,797) $36.5m (£28.1m) 4 The Boss Baby (Fox) $858,000 (£661,341) $33.3m (£25.64m) 5 Beauty And The Beast (Disney) $532,000 (£410,000) $92.4m (£71.17m)

DISNEY

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 continued to reign over the UK box office for the second straight week.

Disney’s latest Marvel offering fell a respectable 54% from its huge opening to post a $7.9m (£6.1m) second weekend for a strong $35.6m (£27.4m) after only ten days in play.

It will shortly overtake its predecessor’s $37m (£28.5m) UK result, with Vol. 2 currently ranking as the sixth biggest Marvel outing to date.

After surpassing the first one, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’s next targets will be Captain America: Civil War and Iron Man 3, both of which grossed around $48m (£37m). A lot will depend on how it holds up against Alien: Covenant’s arrival.

Also for Disney, Beauty And The Beast took a further $532,000 (£410,000) and has now waltzed to a staggering $92.4m (£71.17m).

It could still surpass Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2’s final UK haul of $94.9m (£73.09m) as the seventh biggest film of all time by the end of its run.

UNIVERSAL

Fast & Furious 8 fell more than 50% with a $1.06m (£815,797) fourth weekend.

Universal’s latest outing has now sped to $36.5m (£28.1m) and will still hope to cross the £30m mark, likely becoming the fourth release of 2017 to do so as Guardians will hit the milestone quicker.

Also for Universal, Get Out has passed the £10m mark in the UK with a $129,000 (£99,633) eighth weekend lifting it to $13m (£10.05m).

EONE

Thanks to its previews over the Bank Holiday weekend, A Dog’s Purpose charted third on its UK debut.

eOne’s family offering landed with a non-final $1.7m (£1.3m) from its 502 sites, including $866,000 (£667,169) in previews. Its Fri-Sun take of $820,000 (£631,717) would have seen it chart fourth.

The debut marks director Lasse Hallstrom’s second highest overall UK bow, behind Dear John’s $2.6m (£2m) opening from 402 sites, including $937,000 (£722,000) in previews.

Also for eOne, Sleepless opened with a soft non-final $478,000 (£368,121) from its 399 sites, marking a site average of $1,198 (£923). It could struggle to sustain in a busy market this weekend.

The Promise and Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience stand at $502,000 (£386,655) and $4.3m (£3.35m), respectively.

FOX

The Boss Baby fell to fourth due to A Dog’s Purpose’s previews as it fell 49% with a non-final $858,000 (£661,341) fifth weekend.

Fox’s latest DreamWorks Animation outing has now grossed $33.3m (£25.64m) making it the fourth highest grossing original offering from the studio to date in the UK, with The Croods’ $34m (£26.2m) soon to be overtaken.

Also for Fox, Secret Cinema’s production of Moulin Rouge! has reached $4.7m (£3.61m) after 12 weeks of its run.

LIONSGATE

In its fourth week, Lionsgate’s Their Finest dropped 49% with $422,000 (£325,331) for $4.2m (£3.25m) to date, and will end its run as director Lone Scherfig’s second best UK result.

Also for Lionsgate, Unlocked posted an unspectacular $335,000 (£258,000) bow from its 275 sites, with four still to report.

STUDIOCANAL

Mindhorn charted eighth as it made a promising start to its UK run.

Studiocanal’s comedy grossed $364,000 (£280,483) from its 95 sites, including previews, delivering the second strongest site average of the top 15 at $3,831 (£2,952).

Also for Studiocanal, The Sense Of An Ending stands at $1.4m (£1.07m).

ALTITUDE

Posting the best holdover of the top 15, Altitude’s Lady Macbeth fell only 21% with a non-final $156,000 (£120,299) second weekend from its 113 sites for $592,000 (£456,029) to date.

Also for Altitude, I Am Not Your Negro took $14,000 (£10,596), falling a slim 16%, for $420,000 (£323,702) so far.

CURZON ARTIFICIAL EYE

After becoming the first foreign language non-Bollywood film to hit £1m since Julieta last week, Curzon Artificial Eye’s The Handmaiden added $73,000 (£56,192) for an excellent $1.47m (£1.14m) to date.

ARROW FILMS

Released in Scotland ahead of its nationwide opening on May 19, Arrow Films’ Whisky Galore grossed $63,000 (£49,061) from its 43 sites.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees a saturation release for Fox’s Alien: Covenant, while eOne’s Miss Sloane receives a wide release.

Curzon Artificial Eye’s Frantz, Vertigo Releasing’s Jawbone and Peccadillo Pictures’ The Levelling are among the films receiving a limited release.