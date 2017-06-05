UK box office: 'Wonder Woman' posts chart-topping debut

Paramount’s Baywatch lands second with seven-day $5.96m (£4.63m) total.

UK TOP FIVE

Ranking Film/Distributor Weekend gross Running total 1 Wonder Woman (WB) $7.9m (£6.18m) $7.9m (£6.18m) 2 Baywatch (Paramount) $5.96m (£4.63m) $5.96m (£4.63m) 3 Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (Disney) $3.52m (£2.73m) $16.8m (£13.03m) 4 Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Fox) $1.09m (£850,964) $5.1m (£3.93m) 5 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Disney) $822,000 (£638,000) $51.1m (£39.64m)

(Note - Dollar conversions are based on today’s rates)

WARNER BROS

Despite Baywatch’s seven-day opening, Wonder Woman managed to reign over the UK box office on debut.

Warner Bros’ latest DC offering lassoed $7.9m (£6.18m) from its 602 sites, including $1.57m (£1.22m) in previews. It’s worth noting that its Fri-Sun tally of $6.37m (£4.94m) would have also seen it land top.

While it doesn’t come close to debuts of the three DC Extended Universe movies to date, Wonder Woman is a less established character and it would have been affected by the continued good weather and the tragic events in London on Saturday (June 3).

Wonder Woman opened ahead of the majority of Marvel’s Phase One outings, including Thor and Iron Man, and also surpassed Batman Begins’ $5.7m (£4.43m) debut from 514 sites back in 2005.

It will hope that its positive critical reaction and word-of-mouth leads to a sustained UK run.

Also for Warner Bros, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword fell 65% with a $268,000 (£208,000) third weekend for $6m (£4.63m). It will end its run as one of Guy Ritchie’s lowest grossing outings to date in the UK.

PARAMOUNT

After opening on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29), Baywatch had to settle for second as a result of Wonder Woman’s success.

Paramount’s reboot arrived with $5.96m (£4.63m) from its 506 sites, including $3.5m (£2.72m) from Mon-Thurs, marking director Seth Gordon’s biggest ever UK debut. Its Fri-Sun tally of $2.46m (£1.91m) would have seen it chart third.

Baywatch also achieved the biggest overall opening for a US TV reboot of recent years, ahead of The A-Team’s $4.6m (£3.57m) from 451 sites, although that was done without previews.

DISNEY

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge fell a slim 4% (excluding previews) as it dropped to third.

Disney’s latest outing for Captain Jack Sparrow sailed to a $3.52m (£2.73m) second weekend and is now up to $16.8m (£13.03m), but will struggle to match the lowest result of the series so far, currently the first film’s $36.3m (£28.17m) result.

Also for Disney, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will soon become only the fifth superhero film to crack the £40m mark at the UK box office. Marvel’s latest added $822,000 (£638,000) for an excellent $51.1m (£39.64m) so far.

Beauty And The Beast has now waltzed to a magnificent $92.9m (£72.14m).

FOX

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul boosted 29% (excluding previews) on its way to a non-final $1.09m (£850,964) second weekend.

Fox’s latest family offering is now up to $5.1m (£3.93m), overtaking the first film’s $4m (£3.08m) result. Next in its sights is the sequel Rodrick Rules’ $7.3m (£5.7m) UK haul.

Also for Fox, Alien: Covenant fell 55% with $422,000 (£327,309) for $15.9m (£12.32m) after four weeks in play, while The Boss Baby rose 46% with a $377,000 (£293,026) ninth weekend for $36m (£27.92m) to date.

Secret Cinema’s production of Moulin Rouge! stands at $5.5m (£4.25m) with one week left in its run and Snatched has taken $2.52m (£1.96m) after three weeks.

STUDIOCANAL

Falling only 8% (excluding previews) in its second weekend, Studiocanal’s The Red Turtle swum to an extra $76,000 (£58,725) for $353,000 (£274,188) to date.

In terms of other Studio Ghibli productions, it’s currently tracking 16% ahead of When Marnie Was There, 11% ahead of Arrietty and 9% ahead of The Tale Of Princess Kaguya.

VERTIGO RELEASING

From its 19 sites through Vertigo Releasing, Dough posted a decent UK bow of $66,000 (£51,542), marking a site average of $3,494 (£2,713).

THUNDERBIRD RELEASING

My Life As A Courgette opened with a non-final $64,000 (£50,022), including previews, from its 50 sites through Thunderbird Releasing.

CURZON ARTIFICIAL EYE

In its second weekend, Curzon Artificial Eye’s The Other Side Of Hope grossed $55,000 (£42,559) for $236,000 (£183,379) so far.

ARROW FILMS

Including $11,000 (£8,275) in previews, Arrow Films’ After The Storm recorded a UK debut of $28,000 (£21,955) from its 21 sites, with one site still to report.

UPCOMING RELEASES

This week sees saturation releases for Universal’s The Mummy, Fox’s My Cousin Rachel and Sony’s Norman.

Curzon Artificial Eye’s Berlin Syndrome and eOne’s The Shack both receive wide releases, while Fox’s Wilson and Lionsgate’s My Name Is Lenny are among the films receiving a limited release.