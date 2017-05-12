UK producer Horizons launches £10m fund for indie filmmakers
First three investments from slate fund revealed.
London-based production outfit Horizons Media is launching a production fund targeting UK indie filmmakers.
Backed by a network of private investors, the Horizons team say they intend to invest £10m over the next three years in a slate of titles.
These investments will include co-production partnerships with up-and-coming production teams, as well as in-house productions, the first three of which has been announced: thriller Bodies, currently in post-production, sci-fi mockumentary 200 Days, and a drama set on the London stand-up circuit, Last Laugh.
Horizons was launched this year by Tom Large, whose credits as a director include 2014 sci-fi Beyond and 2016 sci-fi Arcadia, with investment director Alexandra Buchanan and development consultant Kristian Brodie.
Separately, Horizons is also launching a finishing fund in partnership with Transgression Films. The fund will provide late-stage investments for producers seeking development or post-production funding for their projects.
Morgan le Fey | 13-May-2017 8:23 pm
Superior! Thank you Horizons for supporting Indies filmmakers. We need all the help we can gain.
Anonymous | 14-May-2017 9:31 am
A needed shot in the arm of a dying body i.e. indie UK film production. the question is will they be good enough to stand up to the mass marketing of US based studios and will distribution be solid enough to ensure profits.
The Fundamental Filmmaker | 15-May-2017 11:57 am
Great news Horizons! Will be interesting to know what distribution structure they have in mind for the resulting films.
Anonymous | 15-May-2017 4:59 pm
Sounds like a classic pre-Cannes hot air story to me. A quick gander at Tom Large's IMDB profile and a search of Companies House confirms my suspicions. If the money really is there (!) Horizon's investors better brace for a bumpy ride! Indie filmmakers beware ...
Anonymous | 17-May-2017 6:46 am
Yes, for anyone dealing with the UK indie film production world, the Companies House website is indeed your friend.
