UK producer Horizons launches £10m fund for indie filmmakers

First three investments from slate fund revealed.

London-based production outfit Horizons Media is launching a production fund targeting UK indie filmmakers.

Backed by a network of private investors, the Horizons team say they intend to invest £10m over the next three years in a slate of titles.

These investments will include co-production partnerships with up-and-coming production teams, as well as in-house productions, the first three of which has been announced: thriller Bodies, currently in post-production, sci-fi mockumentary 200 Days, and a drama set on the London stand-up circuit, Last Laugh.

Horizons was launched this year by Tom Large, whose credits as a director include 2014 sci-fi Beyond and 2016 sci-fi Arcadia, with investment director Alexandra Buchanan and development consultant Kristian Brodie.

Separately, Horizons is also launching a finishing fund in partnership with Transgression Films. The fund will provide late-stage investments for producers seeking development or post-production funding for their projects.