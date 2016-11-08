UK shoot underway on Gary Oldman-starring Churchill biopic

Joe Wright is directing Darkest Hour for Working Title and Focus Features.

Production is underway on Darkest Hour, the Gary Oldman-starring drama about Winston Churchill’s election to parliament against the backdrop of Nazi Germany’s spread across Europe.

Joe Wright is directing the film, which is a Working Title Films production. Focus Features holds worldwide rights and will distribute in the US and Universal Pictures International will distribute globally.

BAFTA-winning screenwriter Anthony McCarten (The Theory Of Everything) has penned the screenplay and will produce alongside Lisa Bruce (The Theory Of Everything) with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title and Douglas Urbanski (Tinker Tailor Solider Spy).

Joining Oscar-nominee Oldman in the cast are Stephen Dillane, John Hurt, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Darkest Hour is set for a US release on November 27, 2017, followed by a UK release on December 29, 2017.

Working Title made history in 2016 by becoming the first British film company to take $1bn at the UK box office.