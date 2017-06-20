Uma Thurman, Jeremy Renner to bookend Karlovy Vary

Festival to open with The Big Sick.

US actors Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will both be honoured at this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (June 30 – July 8).

Thurman will receive the Festival President’s Award during the event’s gala opening ceremony. The appearance follows her recent term as president of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard jury.

Renner will receive the same prize at the festival’s closing night, which will include a screening of one of his latest films, Arrival. His most recent project, Wind River, will also screen at Karlovy Vary (KVIFF) this year.

“Jeremy is an actor with a highly diverse filmography that includes both audience favourites as well as critically acclaimed films,” commented Jiří Bartoška, president of KVIFF.

Opening night

This year’s festival will open with Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick, which premiered at Sundance where it was picked up by Amazon Studios in a splashy $12m deal.

Juries

Karlovy Vary has also unveiled its 2017 juries.

On the main competition’s grand jury are actress and screenwriter Anna Brüggemann, The Beguiled editor Sarah Flack, director Ciro Guerra, producer Michel Merkt, and screenwriter Štefan Uhrík.

The East of the West jury, which judges a selection of films from the former Soviet Union, will comprise of journalist Evrim Ersoy, Beta Cinema’s Cosima Finkbeiner, director Rusudan Glurjidze, festival organiser Igor Soukmanov, and producer Karla Stojáková.

The documentary film jury includes festival programmer Roberto Cueto, editor Anne Fabini, and producer Pavla Janoušková Kubečková.

Guests

Further guests announced for the festival include Freak Show director Trudie Styler, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, director Denis Côté, who will act as a mentor in the event’s Future Frames section, KVIFF regular Sergej Loznica, and British director Mark Cousins.