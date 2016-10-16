US Briefs: GEMS honour for Marcos Carnevale

Plus: Robert De Niro in line for FSLC Chaplin Award; and more…

Marcos Carnevale collected the career Precious GEMS Award on Sunday as the four-day GEMS festival ended under the auspices of the Miami International Film Festival.

Carnevale, the director of such films as Inseparables, Elsa y Fred and Corazón de León, took part in an on-stage conversation looking back on his work.

The Gems Audience prize went to Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake.