US Briefs: Nicole Kidman to receive Palm Springs International Star Award
The Australian screen icon and star of awards season contender Lion will collect the honour at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala on January 2.
Lion follows a young man adopted by an Australian couple who tracks down his biological family in India years after he was separated from them. Dev Patel and David Wenham also star in the film released in the US by The Weinstein Company.
Kidman received the festival’s Chairman’s Award in 2005. Previous International Star Award honourees include Helen Mirren, Javier Bardem and Saoirse Ronan.
- Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired worldwide rights from Preferred Content to John Papola’s At The Fork and has partnered with Whole Foods Market and The Humane Society Of The United States on the release of the farm-to-plate documentary, set to open on select digital platforms on December 27 and on VOD, digital and DVD on January 3 at participating Whole Foods Market locations.
- Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights from John G. Young to his LGBT thriller bwoy and plans a premium VOD and theatrical release in early 2017.
- FilmRise today has picked up worldwide distribution rights from CAA to Peter Pardini’s Now More Than Ever: The History Of Chicago, about rock group Chicago Transit Authority. CNN Films has acquired US broadcast rights and will premiere the film on January 1 with limited commercial interruption.
