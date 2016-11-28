US Briefs: Nicole Kidman to receive Palm Springs International Star Award

The Australian screen icon and star of awards season contender Lion will collect the honour at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala on January 2.

Lion follows a young man adopted by an Australian couple who tracks down his biological family in India years after he was separated from them. Dev Patel and David Wenham also star in the film released in the US by The Weinstein Company.

Kidman received the festival’s Chairman’s Award in 2005. Previous International Star Award honourees include Helen Mirren, Javier Bardem and Saoirse Ronan.