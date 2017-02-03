US Briefs: Sierra/Affinity to launch EFM sales on 'Vox Lux'

Nick Meyer and Jonathan Kier at the sales team will kick off talks with buyers on the project from Bold Films, for whom Sierra/Affinity handles exclusive sales.

Brady Corbet wrote and directed Vox Lux, about the life and times of a pop superstar who rose to fame after a life-changing event. Production is set to begin this month.

Bold Films is fully financing and Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters produce with Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa of Killer Films, and Brian Young of Three Six Zero Entertainment. Bold’s Svetlana Metkina and Sia are executive producers.