Venice confirms 47 projects for Gap-Financing Market

Feature, documentary, VR, TV projects set for Venice industry strand.

Venice Film Festival industry strand Venice Production Bridge has confirmed the 47 projects that will take part in this year’s edition of the Gap-Financing Market (September 1-3).

Now in its fourth year, the market will welcome 25 feature film and documentary projects, 15 virtual reality, interactive, web and TV projects, as well as seven VR projects from previous editions of the talent development lab Biennale College, which are in various stages of development and production.

The teams behind each project will take part in one-ot-one meetings with producers, financiers, distributors, sales agents and further industry attending the Production Bridge.

Full list of projects:

Fiction features (Europe)

All The Pretty Little Horses dir. Michalis Konstantatos (Greece, Germany, Netherlands), Horsefly Productions

Bodyguard Of Lies dir. Charles Matthau (Spain, United States), Babieka Films

Brighton 4 dir. Levan Koguashvili (Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece), Kino Iberica

Cook, Fuck, Kill dir. Mira Fornay (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Cineart TV Prague

Delphine D. dir. Lara Fremder (Italy), Falest Film

The Dream Girl dir. Maurizio Braucci (Italy, Ireland, Belgium, UK), Mir Cinematografica

The Guest dir. Duccio Chiarini (Italy, Switzerland, France), Mood Film

The Veins Of The World dir. Byambasuren Davaa (Germany, Mongolia), Basis Berlin Film Produktion

Fiction feature (outside of Europe)

Fig Tree dir. Alamork Marsha Davidian (Israel, Germany, France), Black Sheep Film Production

Inzomnia dir. Luis Tellez Ibarra (Mexico), Inzomnia Animación

Irene dir. Celina Murga (Argentina), Tresmilmundos Cine & Cepa Audiovisual

Rafiki dir. Wanuri Kahiu (South Africa, Germany, France, Netherlands, Lebanon, Norway, Kenya), Big World Cinema

Road Kill dir. Yuichi Hibi (United States), DViant Films

Shan Shui dir. Xiao Yong (China), Way Good Entertainment

The Day I Lost My Shadow dir. Soudade Kaadan (Lebanon, France), KAF Productions

The Reports On Sarah And Saleem dir. Muayad Alayan (Palestine, Netherlands, Germany, Mexico), PalCine Productions

The Science Of Fictions dir. Yosep Anggi Noen (Indonesia), Angka Fortuna Sinema

Documentaries (Europe)

Cassandro, The Exotico dir. Marie Losier (France, Guatemala), Tamara Films

Mitra dir. Jorge Leòn (Belgium, France), Thank You and Good Night Productions

Story Of B, The Disappearance Of My Mother dir. Beniamino Barrese (Italy), Nanof

The Hidden City dir. Victor Moreno (Spain, France), El Viaje Producciones

The Village dir. Claire Simon (France), Petit à Petit Production

What Walaa Wants dir. Christy Garland (Denmark, Canada), Final Cut for Real

When The War Comes dir. Jan Gebert (Czech Republic), Pink Productions

Documentaries (outside of Europe)

Bisbee ‘17 dir. Robert Greene (United States), 4th Row Films

Virtual reality projects

7 Lives dir. Jan Kounen (France), Red Corner

Amrita dir. Rithy Panh (France, Cambodia, Netherlands, Germany), CDP

Bloody Sunday dir. Andrius Lekavicius (Lithuania), Gluk Media

Escape Vroom dir. Sean O’Reilly (Canada), Arcana Studios

Kinshasa Now dir. Marc-Henri Wajnberg (Belgium, Congo), Wajnbrosse Productions

Lights dir. Julien Mokrani (France), Okio-Studio

Melita Part 2 dir. Nicolas Alcala (United States), Future Lighthouse

Passenger dir. Romain Chassaing (France), Haut et Court

Tornado dir. Guy Shelmerdine (United States), Dark Corner

Whitehats dir. Ricard Gras (Germany), Ricard Gras

TV and web series

Father’s Day dir. Pavel Vesnakov (Bulgaria), Agitprop

The Red Virgin dir. Paula Ortiz (Spain), Avalon

Narcoamerica dir. Danny Gavidia (Mexico), Albricias Producción

Of A Different Nature dir. Mamdooh Afdile and Tone Andersen (Norway), Klar Film AS

Trauma dir. Miłosz Sakowski and Agnieszka Smoczyńska (Poland), Telemark Sp. Z o.o.

Biennale College virtual reality projects

A Day With Hope dir. E. del Mundo (USA, Philippines), VRSmile

Ice Cave dir. Maja Friis (Denmark), Makropol

My Girl Matryoshka dir. Nir Saar (Israel, UK), Independent

ON/OFF dir. Camille Duvelleroy (France), Bachibouzouk

Spomenik dir. Ivan Knezevic (Serbia), Black Box

The Little Black Pawn dir. Quentin de Cagny (France), French Touch Records

The Neighbour dir. Rudolf Romero Borgart (Netherlands), Rots Filmwerk