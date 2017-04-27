Vine acquires Manchester Library

Investor recently secured controlling interest in Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Vince Alternative Investments has bought the Manchester Library Company

The new deal gives Vine a library of 30 theatrical releases that generated approximately $1.5bn worldwide including Limitless, Immortals (pictured), The Fighter, and The Strangers.

Manchester also holds the Rogue film library and several other titles. The deal includes the underlying remake and sequel rights to many of the titles.

“The Manchester transaction reinforces Vine’s strategy to leverage and parlay our expertise in managing and owning scalable entertainment assets,” Vine CEO Jim Moore said.

“This library has the right blend of genres, rights opportunities and evergreen appeal that fits within our asset programme.”

Morgan Lewis represented Vine in the transaction, while O’Melveny & Myers represented the seller.

Evolution Media Capital advised the seller.

Vine recently secured a controlling interest in Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. Moore now serves as chairman of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.