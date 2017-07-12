Writers Guild Of America sets 2018 awards dates
Seventieth annual show timetable kicks off in October.
The 2018 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on February 11, 2018, in Los Angeles and New York.
The Writers Guild Of Americ’s (WGA) 70th annual awards will honour the best achievements in writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, videogame, promotional, and graphic animation categories.
The WGA will announce nominees in the theatrical and documentary categories on January 4 ahead of the awards shows on February 11 in Beverly Hills and New York.
Moonlight (pictured) and Arrival won the 2017 WGA awards for original and adapted screenplay, while Command And Control took the top documentary prize. Among the television winners, The Americans won best drama and Atlanta won best comedy series and best new series.
2017-2018 WGA MEDIA TIMELINE
Television-Radio-New Media Eligibility Period
Long Form, Episodic, Animation, Children’s Script and Short Form Categories:
First broadcast or exhibited between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017
All Other Script Categories:
First broadcast or exhibited between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.
Theatrical Screenplay Eligibility Period
Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week during 2017
Documentary Screenplay Eligibility Period
Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week during 2017
Videogame Eligibility Period
Originally released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017.
2017
OCTOBER
October 13
Deadline for submissions: TV-Radio-New Media
October 13
Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series
October 24
Preliminary Series online voting begins.
NOVEMBER
November 17
Deadline for submissions: Theatrical and Documentary Screenplays
November 20
Deadline for submissions: Videogame Writing
November 21
Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting.
DECEMBER
December 5
Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins
December 7
Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced.
2018
JANUARY
January 3
Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting
January 4
Theatrical and Documentary Screenplay Nominations Announced
January 8
Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins
January 9
The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
January 11
Videogame Writing Nominations Announced
January 29
Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting
January 31
Deadline for 2018 WGA show reservations, sponsorships, & ticket sales
FEBRUARY
February 1
Beyond Words – Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills
February 11
2018 Writers Guild Awards (70th annual).
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment.