Writers Guild Of America sets 2018 awards dates

Seventieth annual show timetable kicks off in October.

The 2018 Writers Guild Awards will be presented at concurrent ceremonies on February 11, 2018, in Los Angeles and New York.

The Writers Guild Of Americ’s (WGA) 70th annual awards will honour the best achievements in writing in film, television, new media, news, radio, videogame, promotional, and graphic animation categories.

The WGA will announce nominees in the theatrical and documentary categories on January 4 ahead of the awards shows on February 11 in Beverly Hills and New York.

Moonlight (pictured) and Arrival won the 2017 WGA awards for original and adapted screenplay, while Command And Control took the top documentary prize. Among the television winners, The Americans won best drama and Atlanta won best comedy series and best new series.

2017-2018 WGA MEDIA TIMELINE

Television-Radio-New Media Eligibility Period

Long Form, Episodic, Animation, Children’s Script and Short Form Categories:

First broadcast or exhibited between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017

All Other Script Categories:

First broadcast or exhibited between October 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017.

Theatrical Screenplay Eligibility Period

Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles for one week during 2017

Documentary Screenplay Eligibility Period

Exhibited theatrically in Los Angeles or New York for one week during 2017

Videogame Eligibility Period

Originally released between December 1, 2016 and November 30, 2017.

2017

OCTOBER

October 13

Deadline for submissions: TV-Radio-New Media

October 13

Deadline for submissions: Drama/Comedy/New Series

October 24

Preliminary Series online voting begins.

NOVEMBER

November 17

Deadline for submissions: Theatrical and Documentary Screenplays

November 20

Deadline for submissions: Videogame Writing

November 21

Deadline for Preliminary Series online voting.

DECEMBER

December 5

Preliminary Screenplay online voting begins

December 7

Television, New Media, Radio, News, Promotional Writing, and Graphic Animation Nominations Announced.

2018

JANUARY



January 3

Deadline for Preliminary Screenplay online voting

January 4

Theatrical and Documentary Screenplay Nominations Announced

January 8

Final Screenplay and Series online voting begins

January 9

The Contenders: Writers Guild Award-nominated films screening series, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

January 11

Videogame Writing Nominations Announced

January 29

Deadline for Final Screenplay and Series online voting

January 31

Deadline for 2018 WGA show reservations, sponsorships, & ticket sales

FEBRUARY

February 1

Beyond Words – Writers Guild Award-nominated screenwriters panel, Writers Guild Theater, Beverly Hills

February 11

2018 Writers Guild Awards (70th annual).