Publicist and head of press, Garay Talent

Studied at the Centro de Estudios del Video film school in Madrid

Directed three short films before joining Garay Talent in 2016

Seven years ago, Aranguez was performing in a production of his own stage play, Planeta Gómez Kaminsky, when he was introduced to Pedro Garay — CEO and founder of Garay Talent, one of the biggest talent management agencies in Spain. The two hit it off and Garay invited Aranguez to join the company and help its clients with castings, auditions and assisting the in-house press department.

Aranguez now works alongside Garay in curating the image and publicity of the agency’s clients (who include Asier Etxeandia, Jon Kortajarena, Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Oona Chaplin and Ursula Corbero), building a career path for actors beyond the project deal itself. For Aranguez, it is about being involved with the company’s talent roster from the start of projects, advising and assisting in “how they communicate and discuss their work”, he says.

“The boost of streaming platforms’ productions in Spain, combined with a changing social network environment, means that when you handle actors and actresses you have to think internationally,” Aranguez notes. “What they say and how they look is important to help secure a coherent career in Spain and beyond. It goes beyond talking money deals, it’s curating the whole image.”

Aranguez cites his work with three actors in Netflix series Elite: Omar Ayuso, Aron Piper and Itzan Escamilla, and the international publicity campaigns that followed for Ayuso and Piper with Calvin Klein and Lacoste respectively. “I work with a lot of young, upcoming talents.”

Contact: alvaro@garaytalent.com