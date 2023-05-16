Film and TV agent, Albatros Agency

Studied graphic design and screenwriting

Worked as an assistant producer at B-Reel Films and script consultant for SF Studios

Joined Albatros in 2019

It was a chance meeting at a bar that led to Janarv’s career today. Elin Sandström Lundh, one of the founders of agency Albatros, previously owned a bar called Högkvarteret, where Janarv used to work in 2009. They stayed in touch as Janarv joined the film industry and, in 2019, Lundh offered her a chance at Albatros.

Janarv sees working at the growing agency as “a great way to gain insight on how the film and TV industry works across the whole chain”. She adds: “I knew from the beginning I wasn’t interested in working as someone’s parent or psychologist but rather as partner and collaborator.”

The clients she works with at Stockholm-based Albatros (CAA is a shareholder) include writer/directors Anders Hazelius, Maria Nygren and Jonatan Etzler; podcast company Banda; and screenwriter Michaela Hamilton (Netflix’s A Part Of You).

The types of clients Janarv is seeking now are “people with a strong sense of who they are and who can bring something unique to the table, whether it is through a podcast, as a producer, or as a director or writer.”

Contact: gro@albatrosagency.com