Agent, The Agency

Script development diploma at the National Film And Television School.

Studied history at the University of Edinburgh.

Worked in development at Origin Pictures and The Imaginarium Studios.

Joined London-based The Agency in 2012

Boulton was halfway across the world co-producing a documentary [Bumpy Road To…] in India when she decided she wanted to be an agent. “I realised I didn’t have a voice that I wanted to get out there myself,” she recalls. “I’m much better aiding people and helping them bring their vision and voice forward.”

After joining The Agency initially as a receptionist, Boulton quickly became an assistant to TV writer rep Bethan Evans before working under the mentorship of fellow agent Ian Benson, who taught her how to “get inside the heads” of directors.

Now she counts filmmakers Paris Zarcilla, 2023 SXSW narrative feature winner for Raging Grace, and Babak Jalali, whose fourth feature Fremont premiered at Sundance earlier this year, among the voices she is pushing forward.

While her roster includes a few actor hybrids, Boulton works primarily with writers and directors. “With filmmaking and fiction, you help bring audiences to stories and characters that they didn’t even know they could connect to. I truly believe in that.”

Contact: hboulton@theagency.co.uk