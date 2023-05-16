Agent, Players

Studied media and communication science at Mannheim University and earned a masters in cultural management at European University Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder)

Worked in the protocol department at the Berlinale for the 2018 and 2019 editions

Joined Players in 2019 as an assistant, rising to agent in 2021

Vollbrandt has had a rapid rise at leading German agency Players, where she represents top talent including the breakout star from Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front Felix Kammerer, Franz Rogowski (Disco Boy, Undine) and Jana McKinnon (We Children From Bahnhof Zoo).

She first got to know the film industry working at the Berlinale, organising invitations to premieres. It gave her, she says, a good understanding into who’s who in the industry and honed her organisational skills. A spell as a director’s assistant (for Anne Zohra Berrached) followed, giving Vollbrandt further insight into the demands of production. She first worked as an assistant at Players, and was quickly promoted when the agent she supported left the company.

Vollbrandt represents Kammerer in German-speaking countries, while the actor is also repped by London’s Independent Talent Group. Kammerer is a permanent member of Austria’s Burgtheater ensemble, so a key challenge has been juggling his schedule so he can build his film and TV career at the same time.

One lesson that Vollbrandt has learned about agenting is to keep calm: “There are many needs and pressure moments you’re confronted with. What I do is not react to situations directly, but rather have a moment to think - and then react.”

Contact: m.vollbrandt@web.de