The sky’s the proverbial limit for Sky Yang, having landed the starring role in Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin’s The Last Days Of John Allen Chau, a personal project about a real-life missionary who set out to contact an isolated tribe living under protection on an island in the Indian Ocean. “It’s a big shift for him, back to his indie roots,” says Yang of Lin.

The south Londoner graduated from the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art in 2020, and has been playing make-believe for as long as he can remember. “As a kid, I was always trying to be someone else, to reinvent myself in a way that would make me cooler or more exciting.”

Yang jumped into acting after starring in a school production of Peter Pan, be it youth theatre, school plays or drama A-level. A Saturday class at Sylvia Young Theatre School landed him an agent, a role in Madam Butterfly in the West End, and a video-game job. Aged 17, he spent a month in South Africa on the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot but did not enjoy the experience. “That directed me towards drama school. I wanted to be someone who has agency on set.”

While appearing in Nicholas Hytner’s Book Of Dust at London’s Bridge Theatre, Yang auditioned for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix sci-fi feature Rebel Moon, then spent nine months shooting in Los Angeles.

Yang also makes short films. Sunny, a spoken-word piece about “growing up East Asian and being told you should feel ashamed of where you come from”, in which he wears a yellow papier-mâché head, was released during the pandemic. “It seemed to affect a large number of people, and made them feel less alone and also made me feel less alone,” Yang says.

Film community organisation MilkTea asked him to perform Sunny live at London’s BFI Southbank before a screening of Lin’s Better Luck Tomorrow in January, where Yang met the director and hit it off. A month later he was auditioning for The Last Days Of John Allen Chau. “This project has flipped a lot of my perspectives and beliefs and feelings about the world and people,” Yang says.

