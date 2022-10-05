Filmbridge
FilmBridge is a Mongolia film distributor. Created in 2019, and starting with Peninsula, they introduced indie cinema in the country, overwhelmed by studios propositions until then. They worked hard to clean the country from privacy, and introduced new marketing techniques towards a young population. They recently launched an OTT service in Mongolia, and their first production just wrapped.
- Promotion
How distributor Filmbridge is taking on piracy in Mongolia while moving into production
Almost 160 titles have been released by the company since launching in mid-2019.