Rank Film (origin) Distributor Apr 25-27 gross Total Week 1 A Minecraft Movie (US) Warner Bros £2.5m £51.7m 4 2 Sinners (US) Warner Bros £2.4m £7.3m 2 3 Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith (US) Disney £1.8m £1.8m 1 4 The Accountant 2 (US)

Warner Bros £906,660 £906,660 1 5 Until Dawn (US) Sony £566,028 £566,028 1

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.33

A Minecraft Movie held off the excellent second weekend of Sinners for another Warner Bros one-two at the UK-Ireland box office.

Minecraft added £2.5m on its fourth weekend – a 53% drop that brought it to £51.7m. Extending its lead as the highest-grossing release of 2025, it has now entered the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK & Ireland, overtaking the likes of Quantum Of Solace (£51.2m), Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince (£50.9m) and Black Panther (£50.8m).

Sinners posted a £2.4m second weekend – a slight increase on its opening, which is an outstanding performance for a wide release title. Ryan Coogler’s film now has £7.3m so far for Warner Bros, which will be confident of pushing it well beyond the £10m mark across its run.

Disney’s re-release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith took a decent £1.8m, from 650 cinemas at a £2,707 average. The film – the sixth title in the Star Wars saga by chronological release date – took £39.3m on its original 2005 run.

The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal opened to £906,660 for Warner Bros, from 573 sites at a £1,582 average. This is down on the £1.6m opening and £3,254 average of The Accountant’s opening from November 2016.

Sony videogame adaptation Until Dawn, a survival horror starring Ella Rubin, opened to £566,028 from 414 sites at a £1,367 average.

The top five films grossed a cumulative £8.1m this weekend – a 19% drop on last weekend, but still 55% up on the equivalent weekend from last year. Disney’s Thunderbolts from May 1 is the next wide-release title with big box office potential.

More to follow.