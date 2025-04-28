|Rank
|Film (origin)
|Distributor
|Apr 25-27 gross
|Total
|Week
|1
|A Minecraft Movie (US)
|Warner Bros
|£2.5m
|£51.7m
|4
|2
|Sinners (US)
|Warner Bros
|£2.4m
|£7.3m
|2
|3
|Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith (US)
|Disney
|£1.8m
|£1.8m
|1
|4
|The Accountant 2 (US)
|Warner Bros
|£906,660
|£906,660
|1
|5
|Until Dawn (US)
|Sony
|£566,028
|£566,028
|1
GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.33
A Minecraft Movie held off the excellent second weekend of Sinners for another Warner Bros one-two at the UK-Ireland box office.
Minecraft added £2.5m on its fourth weekend – a 53% drop that brought it to £51.7m. Extending its lead as the highest-grossing release of 2025, it has now entered the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK & Ireland, overtaking the likes of Quantum Of Solace (£51.2m), Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince (£50.9m) and Black Panther (£50.8m).
Sinners posted a £2.4m second weekend – a slight increase on its opening, which is an outstanding performance for a wide release title. Ryan Coogler’s film now has £7.3m so far for Warner Bros, which will be confident of pushing it well beyond the £10m mark across its run.
Disney’s re-release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith took a decent £1.8m, from 650 cinemas at a £2,707 average. The film – the sixth title in the Star Wars saga by chronological release date – took £39.3m on its original 2005 run.
The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal opened to £906,660 for Warner Bros, from 573 sites at a £1,582 average. This is down on the £1.6m opening and £3,254 average of The Accountant’s opening from November 2016.
Sony videogame adaptation Until Dawn, a survival horror starring Ella Rubin, opened to £566,028 from 414 sites at a £1,367 average.
The top five films grossed a cumulative £8.1m this weekend – a 19% drop on last weekend, but still 55% up on the equivalent weekend from last year. Disney’s Thunderbolts from May 1 is the next wide-release title with big box office potential.
More to follow.
No comments yet