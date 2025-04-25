Warner Bros The Accountant 2 leads the new releases in UK and Ireland cinemas this weekend as the Ben Affleck-starring crime drama opens in 573 locations.

The sequel is up from its 2016 predecessor which opened in 397 venues. That film had a debut of £1.6m and went on to clear £5m across its run.

Gavin O’Connor returns to direct The Accountant 2, which won the SXSW Headliner audience award earlier this year and sees Affleck return to the role of an autistic accountant for criminal organisations. In the sequel, he uses his unconventional methods to solve the murder of a Treasury chief. Jon Bernthal and J.K. Simmons also return to the cast.

Also out this weekend is Sony horror Until Dawn in 414 locations. David F. Sandberg’s film follows a group of friends who stuck in a time loop and must survive the horror until dawn to escape it.

Sandberg’s previous films include Annabelle: Creation (£2m opening in 2017), Shazam! (£4m, 2019) and Shazam! Fury Of Gods (£2.4m, 2023).

Murray and Watts make friends

In re-releases, Disney has Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in around 650 cinemas. Its original 2005 run earned over £35m. Park Circus has 2000 action comedy Miss Congeniality in 96 sites and the 2005 classic Pride & Prejudice in 389.

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing is screening Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII in 380 locations and Le Nozze Di Figaro in 180.

Chinese animation Goldbeak is out in 165 venues for Miracle Comms and Dazzler. After being raised by chickens, a young eagle leaves home to find his true identity.

Billy Murray and Naomi Watts star in The Friend which Universal is launching in 152 locations. The Toronto premiere is directed by Scott McGhee and David Siegel, and follows a lonely writer who forms a close bond with the dog that belonged to her late friend.

Curzon is releasing Belgian drama Julie Keeps Quiet in 32 cinemas. Leonardo Van Dijl’s feature debut premiered at Cannes Critics Week in 2024 where it won the SACD Award. The story centres around a young tennis star who does not speak up when her coach comes under investigation.

Japanese drama Cloud is out in 31 sites via Blue Finch Films. The psychological horror is directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa and follows a young man who finds himself caught up in a series of mysterious events.

Tull Stories is rolling out the documentary Wind, Tide & Oar across 30 venues. The film was made by Huw Wahl and inspired by his sister’s experiences working on various sea vessels in her teens.

Greek biography Stelios lands in 27 cinemas for Jade Films. Yorgos Tsemberopoulos’ film tells the story of the iconic singer Stelios Kazantzidis.

Hong Kong box office hit The Last Dance debuts in 24 sites for Trinity Film and Cine Asia. Anselm Chan’s drama centres on an odd ball couple in a Taoist funeral home.

BFI Distribution is launching Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April in 17 locations. The Venice premiere centres around an OB-GYN who is faced with accusations about a newborn’s death.

Sundance premiere The Ugly Stepsister is out in 13 venues via Vertigo Releasing. Norwegian writer-director Emilie Blichfeldt’s directorial debut is a horror twist on the Cinderella story.

Prison drama Treading Water begins rolling out in two sites through Bulldog Film Distribution. Gino Evans’s debut feature follows a young man fresh out of prison, struggling with the mental health issues that shaped him.

Further releases include Justin Anderson’s Swimming Home starring Christopher Abbott and Mackenzie Davis (via Anti-Worlds) and Norweigan documentary An Army Of Women via Together Films.

Key holdover titles include Warner Bros’ Sinners and A Minecraft Movie, as well as LIonsgate UK’s The Penguin Lessons and A24’s Warfare.