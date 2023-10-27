13 Films has boarded worldwide sales for AFM on BK Studios’ psychological thriller My Sister’s Bones starring Olga Kurylenko, Jenny Seagrove and Anna Friel and produced by the late Bill Kenwright.

Heidi Greensmith, whose debut feature Winter earned a 2015 Bifa nomination, directs the BK Studios feature based on Nuala Ellwood’s novel of the same name about a woman who returns from war-torn Iraq following the death of her mother.

While packing up her mother’s belongings she begins to believe something terrifying is happening in the house next door. Naomi Gibney (Devils) adapted the screenplay.

The film is currently in post-production and 13 Films will present first-look footage to buyers at the market next week.

The cast includes Ben Miles (Andor, The Crown), David Bradley (Harry Potter franchise), Maggie Steed (Paddington 2) and Lovi Poe (upcoming The Chelsea Cowboy).

BK Studios CEO David Gilbery (The Lost Daughter) and Naomi George (My Pure Land) served as executive producers.

Kurylenko’s credits include Oblivion and Quantum Of Solace, Seagrove has starred in Another Mother’s Son and Off The Rails among others, and Friel’s credits include Limitless, and Land Of The Lost).

“We’re excited to bring this gripping and thrilling story to the market,” said Tannaz Anisi, principal of 13 Films. “The talented cast brings to life this must-see story from Nuala Ellwood’s absolutely incredible novel.”

Gilbery added, “I’m really excited for audiences to experience My Sister’s Bones, it really twists and turns and takes our characters down a complex and thrilling rabbit hole as they try to uncover the mystery within. Heidi is such an exciting and talented filmmaker who has done a truly excellent job bringing the book to life.”

Kurylenko is represented by Independent Talent Group and UTA; Seagrove by Independent Talent Group; Friel by The Artists Partnership, UTA, and Todd Deiner; Miles by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin; Bradley by United Agents; Steed by United Agents; and Poe by SMS Talent and More / Medavoy.

Kenwright died earlier this week aged 78. He was a theatre producer and chairman of Everton Football Club and among his many feature producing credits are Stepping Out starring Liza Minnelli; Stephen Frears’ 2009 romantic comedy Cheri; Rufus Norris’ Cannes 2012 feature Broken; and Sarmad Masud’s 2018 UK Oscar submission My Pure Land.

The 13 Films slate includes Luke Evans and Alex Pettyfer starrer 5lbs Of Pressure; Blackwater Lane starring Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney and Maggie Grace; recently completed murder mystery Helen’s Dead with Tyrese Gibson, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Emile Hirsch and Matilda Lutz; and high seas survival thriller Flycatcher from director Phil Volken.