A24 has scheduled Benny Safdie’s Mark Kerr mixed martial arts biopic The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson for an October 3 release.

The film follows Kerr at the peak of his powers during the no-holds-barred era of the UFC, as he questions himself and struggles with life and his relationship with girlfriend Dawn Staples, played by Emily Blunt.

A24 produced and financed the film and introduced the package at Cannes last year when Johnson flew in to meet international buyers. There has been talk about a potential awards play for the A-lister and star of films like the Fast And Furious films, Jungle Cruise and the Moana franchise.

The company pounced on the October 3 date after it emerged that Lionsgate may be rethinking how to release its Michael Jackson biopic as a two-parter and push it from that date into 2026.

Safdie produces The Smashing Machine through his Out for the Count, alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, David Koplan and Eli Bush.

Former wrestler and mixed martial artis Kerr was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, and won numerous other titles. In 2003 he was the subject of an HBO documentary titled The Smashing Machine.