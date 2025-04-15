A24 has come on board writer-director Jesse Eisenberg’s upcoming untitled comedy in which he stars alongside Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, and Bernadette Peters.

Production began this month in New Jersey on the story of a shy woman who goes to extremes and loses herself in a role when she is unexpectedly cast in a community theatre musical production. The cast includes Bonnie Milligan, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, and Maulik Pancholy also join the cast.

Eisenberg, who earned two Oscar nods and one win for A Real Pain earlier this year, wrote the original music and lyrics for the film’s musical and has assembled an experienced team of collaborators.

Steven Gizicki of A Complete Unknown and La La Land is music supervisor, while executive music producer Bill Sherman’s credits include In The Heights. Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler worked on Hamilton, and Drew Daniels was the cinematographer on Anora.

Fruit Tree’s Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting will produce with Topic Studios serving as executive producers. The companies reteam with Eisenberg after they backed A Real Pain. Eisenberg and A24 reunite after his Sundance 2022 comedy When You Finish Saving The World.

Topic Studios is collaborating on several upcoming A24 films, including as co-financier on David Lowery pop melodrama Mother Mary, and Molly Gordon’s comedy Peaked written by Gordon and Allie Levitan.

CAA Media Finance and WME Independent negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.