Ben Affleck’s sports drama Air, which has grossed $79m worldwide in its exclusive theatrical release, will debut on Prime Video on May 12.

The Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures feature opened worldwide on April 5 and is the first title from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.

Air recounts the story of the partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionised the sports and contemporary culture with the launch of the Air Jordan brand.

Affleck directed and plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Viola Davis plays Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan, and Damon portrays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.

The cast includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Gustaf Skarsgård.

Alex Convery wrote the screenplay and producers are David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman.

Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.