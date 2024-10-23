All We Imagine As Light

Source: Cannes

‘All We Imagine As Light’

International awards contenders All We Imagine As Light  and The Girl With The Needle are among the films screening as part of the international competition at the 30th anniversary edition of the Geneva International Film Festival, taking place in Switzerland from November 1-10. 

Payal Kapadia’s Indian drama All We Imagine As Light centres on three woman living in modern-day Mumbai and was awarded the grand prix at Cannes earlier this year. 

Several of the competition films are also representing their countries at the Oscars as international feature submissions including Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language for Canada and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle for Denmark.

The Geneva Digital Market (GDM) runs November 4-7. 

GIFF International Competition 

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-Ind-Neth-Lith-It)
Dir. Payal Kapadia 

A Son Image (Fr)
Dir. Thierry De Peretti 

Wild Diamond (Fr)
Dir. Agathe Riedinger 

Winter In Sokcho (Fr)
Dir. Koya Kamura 

September Says (Fr-Ger-UK-Ire-Den)
Dir. Ariane Labed 

The Girl With The Needle (Den-Pol-Ser)
Dir. Magnus Von Horn 

The Other Way Around (Sp-Fr)
Dir. Jonas Trueba 

The Shameless (Czech-Bul-Fr-Tai-Ind)
Dir. Konstantin Bojanov 

Universal Language (Can)
Dir. Matthew Rankin 

Wishing On A Star (Slovakia-Austria-It-Cro-Czech)
Dir. Peter Kerekes 

Topics