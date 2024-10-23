International awards contenders All We Imagine As Light and The Girl With The Needle are among the films screening as part of the international competition at the 30th anniversary edition of the Geneva International Film Festival, taking place in Switzerland from November 1-10.

Payal Kapadia’s Indian drama All We Imagine As Light centres on three woman living in modern-day Mumbai and was awarded the grand prix at Cannes earlier this year.

Several of the competition films are also representing their countries at the Oscars as international feature submissions including Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language for Canada and Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle for Denmark.

The Geneva Digital Market (GDM) runs November 4-7.

GIFF International Competition

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-Ind-Neth-Lith-It)

Dir. Payal Kapadia

A Son Image (Fr)

Dir. Thierry De Peretti

Wild Diamond (Fr)

Dir. Agathe Riedinger

Winter In Sokcho (Fr)

Dir. Koya Kamura

September Says (Fr-Ger-UK-Ire-Den)

Dir. Ariane Labed

The Girl With The Needle (Den-Pol-Ser)

Dir. Magnus Von Horn

The Other Way Around (Sp-Fr)

Dir. Jonas Trueba

The Shameless (Czech-Bul-Fr-Tai-Ind)

Dir. Konstantin Bojanov

Universal Language (Can)

Dir. Matthew Rankin

Wishing On A Star (Slovakia-Austria-It-Cro-Czech)

Dir. Peter Kerekes