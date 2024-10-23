Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap is among the five films nominated for the European University Film Award (EUFA) as announced by the European Film Academy and Filmfest Hamburg.

Irish-language hip hop biopic Kneecap is joined by Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Venice award winner April; Cannes award winners Armand from Halfdan Ullmann Tondel and Three Kilometres To The End Of The World by Emanuel Parvu; and Kurdwin Ayub’s Austrian drama Moon.

The five selected features will be viewed and discussed across 23 universities in 23 countries with each institution choosing its favourite film.

A representative from each university will attend a three-day deliberation meeting in Hamburg to decide on the overall winner. This will be announced on December 6 ahead of the European Film Awards on December 7 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Introduced in 2016, previous EUFA winners include Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee and Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake.

Kneecap, Armand and Three Kilometres… have already been shortlisted for the European Film Awards which announces its nominees on November 5.