Sanne Kortooms and Marte Visser’s feature documentary Boom Chicago, about the Amsterdam comedy club that launched the careers of stand up comedians including Seth Meyers, Jordan Peele, Amber Ruffin is gearing up to shoot later this year in Amsterdam, New York and Los Angeles.

The documentary is based on the book ‘Boom Chicago Presents the 30 Most Important Years in Dutch History’. It is produced by Ewoud Bon and Joeri Pruys of Rainproof Media in association with Boom Chicago.

The film will feature interviews with alumni, archival footage, and a look at the inner workings of the comedy club. Kortooms previously co-directed the documentary Custaryans. Marte Visser is a filmmaker and photographer.

The film will tell the story of how US stand-up comedians Andrew Moskos and Pep Rosenfeld started their own Amsterdam-based improv comedy troupe in 1993 on a whim, quickly joined by Dutch colleague, Saskia Maas. Boom Chicago soon became the finishing school for Seth Meyers, Jordan Peele, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Ike Barinholtz, and Kay Cannon. Up to this day, Boom Chicago is an internationally renowned breeding ground for creative talent on and off stage.