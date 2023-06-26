The Academy will present Academy Honorary Awards to Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter.

Each will receive an Oscar statuette at the Academy’s 14th Governors Awards event on November 18 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Bassett earned a Oscar nomination last season for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and received a prior nod for playing Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. Her credits include Boyz N The Hood, Malcolm X, Waiting To Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Strange Days, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Director, producer, writer and actor Mel Brooks began his career writing comedy routines for Sid Caesar’s television shows and co-created the television series Get Smart. In 1967, he wrote and directed his first film The Producers and earned an Oscar for original screenplay. His films include The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety, and History Of The World – Part I.

Film editor Littleton earned an Oscar nomination in 1982 for E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and her many credits over a career spanning close to five decades include Body Heat, The Big Chill, Places In The Heart and The Manchurian Candidate.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy”.

Satter has spent more than 40 years at Sundance Institute and is the founding senior director of the Institute’s artist programmes focused on supporting independent storytellers. She has led the Sundance Institute’s international initiatives in Asia, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East, and founded and oversees the vision and content of storytelling and learning platform Sundance Collab.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is also an Oscar statuette and is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry”.

Academy president Janet Yang said, “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment. Carol Littleton’s career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her. A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world.”