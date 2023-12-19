Apple TV+’s Silo has resumed production on its second series in the UK.

The sci-fi drama started filming in June of this year but shut down in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

It recommenced filming earlier this month at Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire and is using the same set as season one.

Created by Graham Yost, Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common and Harriet Walker and follows a community of people living in an underground silo meant to protect them from the toxic world above.

Several streamers have recently re-started production on series’ in the UK following the strike, including Netflix’s The Diplomat and The Sandman, both on their second series.