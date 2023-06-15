Apple Original Films has unveiled the latest Hollywood partner on its tentpole slate and is teaming up with Universal Pictures on the worldwide theatrical release of Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle on February 2, 2024.

The arrangement with Universal announced by Apple Original Films and Vaughn’s MARV will be followed by global streaming on Apple TV+ and follows previously announced partnerships with Paramount on Martin Scorsese’s recent Cannes world premiere Killers Of The Flower Moon on October 6 and with Sony on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon on November 22.

Argylle follows the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the US, London and “other exotic locations” and stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Jason Fuchs wrote the screenplay and Argylle’s producers are Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, and Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

The length of the exclusive theatrical windows on the Apple roster have not been announced, however sources have indicated Apple and Paramount are preparing for a minimum of 45 days on Killers Of The Flower Moon and similar roll-outs would seem logical on the other titles.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will continue to explore partnerships with Hollywood studio-distributors with established global theatrical distribution infrastructure – Warner Bros and Disney are the two other players in the Hollywood big five – before it settles on one exclusive partner or launches an in-house theatrical operation.