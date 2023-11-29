Actors Bella Ramsey and Vivian Oparah, and filmmakers Adjani Salmon and Raine Allen-Miller are among 32 talents selected for the 10th anniversary edition of the Bafta Breakthrough programme.

The 2023 edition of the talent-spotting scheme includes 20 UK names, and 12 individuals from the US.

Those selected from the UK include Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us star Ramsey, Dreaming Whilst Black creator Salmon, and Allen-Miller and Oparah, director and star of Rye Lane.

Also included are Blue Jean writer-director Georgia Oakley and star Rosy McEwen; Scrapper filmmaker Charlotte Regan; and Kathryn Ferguson, writer-director of documentary Nothing Compares about the late Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor.

Six of the 20 UK individuals on the list have previously been named Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow: Ramsey, Allen-Miller, Regan, Salmon, McEwen and Is There Anybody Out There? filmmaker Ella Glendining.

The 12 individuals from the US include Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer-director of Sundance 2023 title Mutt; and Maria Altamiro, producer of A24 feature All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt.

Bafta Breakthrough, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, began in 2013 and has featured over 200 names since its conception.

Bafta Breakthrough 2023

UK

Bella Ramsey – actor, The Last Of Us

Vivian Oparah – actor, Rye Lane

Raine Allen-Miller – director, Rye Lane

Charlotte Regan – writer-director, Scrapper

Adjani Salmon – writer-actor-exec producer, Dreaming Whilst Black

Cash Carraway – creator-writer-exec producer, Rain Dogs

Pete Jackson – writer-creator, Somewhere Boy

Rosy McEwen – actor, Blue Jean

Georgia Oakley – writer-director, Blue Jean

Kat Morgan – hair & makeup designer, Blue Jean

Kathryn Ferguson – writer-director, Nothing Compares

Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson – writer-director-presenter, Too Autistic For Black

Funmi Olutoye – producer, Black History Makers

Ella Glendining – director, Is There Anybody Out There?

Cynthia de la Rosa – hair & makeup artist, Everyone Else Burns

Holly Reddaway – voice director, Bandai Namco

Joel Beardshaw – designer, Desta: The Memories Between

Michael Anderson – producer, Desta: The Memories Between

Samantha Beart – performer, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow

Kitt (Fiona) Burn – 2D artist-game designer, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

US

Aminah Nieves – actor, 1923

Jingyi Shao – writer-director, Chang Can Dunk

Cheyenne Morrin – senior games writer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Sing J Lee – writer-director, The Accidental Getaway Driver

Vuk Lungulov-Klotz – writer-director, Mutt

Shelly Yo – writer-director, Smoking Tigers

Edward Buckles Jr – director, Katrina Babies

Amanda Kim – director, Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV

Maria Altamirano – producer, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt

Apoorva Charan – producer, Joyland

Santiago Gonzalez – cinematographer, Shortcomings

Gary Gunn – composer, A Thousand And One