Actors Bella Ramsey and Vivian Oparah, and filmmakers Adjani Salmon and Raine Allen-Miller are among 32 talents selected for the 10th anniversary edition of the Bafta Breakthrough programme.
The 2023 edition of the talent-spotting scheme includes 20 UK names, and 12 individuals from the US.
Scroll down for the full 2023 Breakthrough list
Those selected from the UK include Game Of Thrones and The Last Of Us star Ramsey, Dreaming Whilst Black creator Salmon, and Allen-Miller and Oparah, director and star of Rye Lane.
Also included are Blue Jean writer-director Georgia Oakley and star Rosy McEwen; Scrapper filmmaker Charlotte Regan; and Kathryn Ferguson, writer-director of documentary Nothing Compares about the late Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor.
Six of the 20 UK individuals on the list have previously been named Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow: Ramsey, Allen-Miller, Regan, Salmon, McEwen and Is There Anybody Out There? filmmaker Ella Glendining.
The 12 individuals from the US include Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, writer-director of Sundance 2023 title Mutt; and Maria Altamiro, producer of A24 feature All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt.
Bafta Breakthrough, previously known as Breakthrough Brits, began in 2013 and has featured over 200 names since its conception.
Bafta Breakthrough 2023
UK
Bella Ramsey – actor, The Last Of Us
Vivian Oparah – actor, Rye Lane
Raine Allen-Miller – director, Rye Lane
Charlotte Regan – writer-director, Scrapper
Adjani Salmon – writer-actor-exec producer, Dreaming Whilst Black
Cash Carraway – creator-writer-exec producer, Rain Dogs
Pete Jackson – writer-creator, Somewhere Boy
Rosy McEwen – actor, Blue Jean
Georgia Oakley – writer-director, Blue Jean
Kat Morgan – hair & makeup designer, Blue Jean
Kathryn Ferguson – writer-director, Nothing Compares
Talisha ‘Tee Cee’ Johnson – writer-director-presenter, Too Autistic For Black
Funmi Olutoye – producer, Black History Makers
Ella Glendining – director, Is There Anybody Out There?
Cynthia de la Rosa – hair & makeup artist, Everyone Else Burns
Holly Reddaway – voice director, Bandai Namco
Joel Beardshaw – designer, Desta: The Memories Between
Michael Anderson – producer, Desta: The Memories Between
Samantha Beart – performer, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow
Kitt (Fiona) Burn – 2D artist-game designer, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
US
Aminah Nieves – actor, 1923
Jingyi Shao – writer-director, Chang Can Dunk
Cheyenne Morrin – senior games writer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Sing J Lee – writer-director, The Accidental Getaway Driver
Vuk Lungulov-Klotz – writer-director, Mutt
Shelly Yo – writer-director, Smoking Tigers
Edward Buckles Jr – director, Katrina Babies
Amanda Kim – director, Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV
Maria Altamirano – producer, All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt
Apoorva Charan – producer, Joyland
Santiago Gonzalez – cinematographer, Shortcomings
Gary Gunn – composer, A Thousand And One
No comments yet