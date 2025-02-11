Screen can unveil the first trailer for Iván Fund’s The Message, which is set to world premiere in competition at the Berlin Film Festival.

The road movie from Rita Cine and Insomnia Films follows a girl whose guardians sell her services as a psychic ‘animal communicator’ to pet owners along the dusty roads of the Argentinian countryside.

The project is Fund’s first since Dusk Stone premiered at Venice in 2021, and stars Mara Bestelli, Marcelo Subiotto, Anika Bootz and Betania Cappato.

Fund’s other films include The Lips in 2010, which won the Un Certain Regard prize for best performance.

The Message went through the San Sebastian co-­production forums in 2023 and 2024, was showcased at San Sebastian WIP LatAm in 2024 and was backed by the Berlinale’s World Cinema Fund. Production partners include Spain’s Amore Cine, Blurr Stories and Panes Contenidos, and Uruguay’s Animista Cine.

Luxbox is handling international sales.