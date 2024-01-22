The Competition line-up for the 74th Berlin International Film Festival will be announced today at a press conference at 11am CET (10am GMT).

Co-directors Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek will reveal the titles for the Competition and Encounters sections at the House of World Cultures in Berlin.

The announcement will also be live-streamed on the festival’s social channels. Watch it live above.

Screen will update this page with the Competition titles as they are announced. Refresh the page for latest updates.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of Tim Mielants’ Small Things Like These, starring Cillian Murphy, in Competition.

The 2024 Berlinale will run February 15-24, while the concurrent European Film Market (EFM) will take place February 15-21.

Titles have previously been announced for the Panorama, Forum, Classics, Generation and Special strands.

Lupita Nyong’o will head the international jury at this year’s festival, which will be the last edition headed by the departing Chatrian and Rissenbeek. Tricia Tuttle, former festival director of the BFI London Film Festival (LFF), will take charge starting with the 2025 edition.