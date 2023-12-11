Lupita Nyong’o will be the president of the international jury for the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Nyong’o won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years A Slave, and played the role of warrior Nakia in the Marvel film Black Panther. She e also starred in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

Her further credits include Us, Little Monsters, Queen Of Katwe, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the horror film The 355 and she stars in the upcomng horror franchise spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One.

“Lupita Nyong’o embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognisable in her characters, as diverse as they may look. We are happy and proud she has accepted our invitation to be the jury president of the 74th Berlinale,” said Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian

“I am deeply honored to serve as the president of the International Jury of the Berlin International Film Festival. “I look forward to celebrating and recognising the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world,” said Nyong’o.

Nyong’o is now developing a series based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah.She was recently executive producer of Mohamed Kordofani’s Goodbye Julia, which is Sudan’s entry for the international Oscar.

The Berlinale runs from February 15 to 25, 2024.