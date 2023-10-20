Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men and Edward Lovelace’s Name Me Lawand are among the 11 films longlisted for the renamed Bifa Maverick award, which has an increased budget cap this year.

Formerly the Raindance Discovery award, the Maverick prize is now open to independent UK features made for up to £1m – up from the previous cap of £500,000.

There is no limit on UK theatrical distribution for the award.

Nine of the 11 films are documentaries, including Screen Star of Tomorrow Ella Glendining’s Is There Anybody Out There?.

Alice Russell’s documentary If The Streets Were On Fire becomes the most-longlisted film so far at the 2023 awards with four longlist spots. It was previously included on the best debut director and breakthrough producer categories in the New Talent longlists on Wednesday; then the documentary list yesterday, when the international list was also announced.

The final Bifa features longlist will be announced on Monday, for best short film; and Tuesday, for breakthrough performance.

The five nominations in each category will be unveiled on Thursday, November 2; with the winners announced at the Bifa ceremony on Sunday, December 3.

Bifa Raindance Maverick award longlist

A Life On The Farm -Oscar Harding

Enys Men – Mark Jenkin, Denzil Monk

Finite: The Climate Of Change – Rich Felgate

If The Streets Were On Fire – Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

Name Me Lawand – Edward Lovelace

Raging Grace – Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

Red Herring – Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

The Taste Of Mango – Chloe Abrahams, Elliot Whitton

While We Watched – Vinay Shukla, Luke Moody, Kushboo Ranka

Your Fat Friend – Jeanie Finlay