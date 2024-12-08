The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) winners will be unveiled today (December 8) from a ceremony at London’s Roundhouse, commencing at 20:00 GMT.

Rich Peppiatt’s Irish-language comedy Kneecap leads the nominations with six, including director, screenplay and best British independent film for Peppiatt - the latter alongside producers Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling - and joint lead performance for its stars Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun are on four nominations each. Glass’ second feature stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian who are nominated for joint lead performance while the film has further nods in British independent film, director, and screenplay. Fingscheidt’s Scotland-set story surrounding addiction is also up for independent film, director and screenplay while its star and producer Saoirse Ronan is nominated in lead performance.

Sophie Okonedo is receiving the Richard Harris award. The actor is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2004’s Hotel Rwanda while her other film credits include The Secret Lie Of Bees, Christopher Robin, Wild Rose, Death On The Nile and Catherine Called Birdy.

Bifa nominations 2024

Best British independent film

Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling

Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl - Rungano Nyoni, Tim Cole, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe

The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan

Santosh - Sandhya Suri, Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex

Best international independent film

All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff

Anora - Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan

La Chimera - Alice Rohrwacher, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco

No Other Land - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Fabrien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Rozita Hendijanian, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner

Best director

Andrea Arnold - Bird

Nora Fingscheidt - The Outrun

Rose Glass - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Best screenplay

Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot - The Outrun

Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska - Love Lies Bleeding

Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri – Santosh

Best lead performance

Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Elliot Page - Close To You

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Alicia Vikander - The Assessment

Best supporting performance

Michele Austin - Hard Truths

Elizabeth Chisela - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Barry Keoghan - Bird

Jack O’Connell - Back To Black

Franz Rogowski - Bird

Hayley Squires – Hoard

Best joint lead performance

Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon - Hoard

Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart - Love Lies Bleeding

Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Jason Patel, Ben Hardy – Unicorns

Best debut director

Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns [Also directed by Sally El Hosaini]

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap

Breakthrough producer

Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer - The Ceremony

Balthazar De Ganay, James Bowsher - Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]

Jacob Swan Hyam - Bring Them Down [also produced by also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]

Ben Toye - Treading Water

Rebecca Wolff - Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]

Breakthrough performance

Nykiya Adams - Bird

Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Saura Lightfoot-Leon - Hoard

Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian

Jason Patel – Unicorns

Best debut screenwriter

James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Sandhya Suri - Santosh

Mrs & Mr Thomas - The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]

Best debut director – Feature Documentary

Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet

Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter - Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other

Rachel Ramsay - Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]

Clair Titley - The Contestant

Raindance maverick award

The Ceremony - Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Restless - Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull

Satu – The Year Of The Rabbit - Joshua Trigg

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best feature documentary

The Contestant - Clair Titley, Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Amit Dey, Ian Bonhôte

Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford

Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other - Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sorensen

Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson

Best British short film

Delivery - Ben Lankester, Bophanie Lun, Joe Binks

Housewarming - Liam White, Guy Lindley

Meat Puppet - Eros V, Masha Thorpe, Leah Draws

A Move - Elahe Esmaili, Hossein Behboudi Rad

Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart

Bifa craft winners 2024 (previously announced)

Casting – Carla Stronge, Kneecap

Cinematography – Ben Fordesman, Love Lies Bleeding

Costume design – Michael O’Connor, Firebrand

Editing – Julian Ulrichs and Chris Gill, Kneecap

Effects – David Simpson, Civil War

Music supervision – Chris Welch and Jeanette Rehnstrom, Kneecap

Make-up & hair design – Lisa Mustafa, Unicorns

Original music – Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, Kneecap

Production design – Jan Houllevigue, The Assessment

Sound – Glenn Freemantle, Mary H Ellis and Howard Bargroff, Civil War