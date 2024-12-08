The British Independent Film Awards (Bifas) winners will be unveiled today (December 8) from a ceremony at London’s Roundhouse, commencing at 20:00 GMT.
Scroll down for winners
Screen will be updating this page live from the ceremony as the winners are announced, so refresh this page for the latest winners. Scroll down for the full nominations and craft winners.
Rich Peppiatt’s Irish-language comedy Kneecap leads the nominations with six, including director, screenplay and best British independent film for Peppiatt - the latter alongside producers Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling - and joint lead performance for its stars Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.
Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun are on four nominations each. Glass’ second feature stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian who are nominated for joint lead performance while the film has further nods in British independent film, director, and screenplay. Fingscheidt’s Scotland-set story surrounding addiction is also up for independent film, director and screenplay while its star and producer Saoirse Ronan is nominated in lead performance.
Sophie Okonedo is receiving the Richard Harris award. The actor is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2004’s Hotel Rwanda while her other film credits include The Secret Lie Of Bees, Christopher Robin, Wild Rose, Death On The Nile and Catherine Called Birdy.
Bifa nominations 2024
Best British independent film
Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling
Love Lies Bleeding - Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
On Becoming A Guinea Fowl - Rungano Nyoni, Tim Cole, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
The Outrun - Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan
Santosh - Sandhya Suri, Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex
Best international independent film
All We Imagine As Light - Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff
Anora - Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan
La Chimera - Alice Rohrwacher, Carlo Cresto-Dina, Paolo Del Brocco
No Other Land - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Fabrien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Mohammad Rasoulof, Rozita Hendijanian, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner
Best director
Andrea Arnold - Bird
Nora Fingscheidt - The Outrun
Rose Glass - Love Lies Bleeding
Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
Best screenplay
Nora Fingscheidt, Amy Liptrot - The Outrun
Rose Glass, Weronika Tofilska - Love Lies Bleeding
Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Sandhya Suri – Santosh
Best lead performance
Radhika Apte - Sister Midnight
Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Elliot Page - Close To You
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Alicia Vikander - The Assessment
Best supporting performance
Michele Austin - Hard Truths
Elizabeth Chisela - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Barry Keoghan - Bird
Jack O’Connell - Back To Black
Franz Rogowski - Bird
Hayley Squires – Hoard
Best joint lead performance
Joseph Quinn, Saura Lightfoot Leon - Hoard
Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart - Love Lies Bleeding
Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, JJ Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap
Jason Patel, Ben Hardy – Unicorns
Best debut director
Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down
Luna Carmoon - Hoard
James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns [Also directed by Sally El Hosaini]
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Rich Peppiatt – Kneecap
Breakthrough producer
Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer - The Ceremony
Balthazar De Ganay, James Bowsher - Santosh [also produced by Mike Goodridge, Alan McAlex]
Jacob Swan Hyam - Bring Them Down [also produced by also produced by Julianne Ford, Ivana MacKinnon, Jean-Yves Roubin, Ruth Treacey, Cassandre Warnauts]
Ben Toye - Treading Water
Rebecca Wolff - Grand Theft Hamlet [also produced by Julia Ton]
Breakthrough performance
Nykiya Adams - Bird
Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Saura Lightfoot-Leon - Hoard
Ruaridh Mollica - Sebastian
Jason Patel – Unicorns
Best debut screenwriter
James Krishna Floyd - Unicorns
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Sandhya Suri - Santosh
Mrs & Mr Thomas - The Assessment [also written by John Donnelly]
Best debut director – Feature Documentary
Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet
Manon Ouimet, Jacob Perlmutter - Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other
Rachel Ramsay - Copa 71 [also directed by James Erskine]
Clair Titley - The Contestant
Raindance maverick award
The Ceremony - Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer
Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff
Restless - Jed Hart, Benedict Turnbull
Satu – The Year Of The Rabbit - Joshua Trigg
Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson
Best feature documentary
The Contestant - Clair Titley, Megumi Inman, Andee Ryder, Amit Dey, Ian Bonhôte
Grand Theft Hamlet - Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Julia Ton, Rebecca Wolff
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford
Two Strangers Trying Not To Kill Each Other - Jacob Perlmutter, Manon Ouimet, Signe Byrge Sorensen
Witches - Elizabeth Sankey, Jeremy Warmsley, Chiara Ventura, Manon Ardisson
Best British short film
Delivery - Ben Lankester, Bophanie Lun, Joe Binks
Housewarming - Liam White, Guy Lindley
Meat Puppet - Eros V, Masha Thorpe, Leah Draws
A Move - Elahe Esmaili, Hossein Behboudi Rad
Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Maarten Swart
Bifa craft winners 2024 (previously announced)
Casting – Carla Stronge, Kneecap
Cinematography – Ben Fordesman, Love Lies Bleeding
Costume design – Michael O’Connor, Firebrand
Editing – Julian Ulrichs and Chris Gill, Kneecap
Effects – David Simpson, Civil War
Music supervision – Chris Welch and Jeanette Rehnstrom, Kneecap
Make-up & hair design – Lisa Mustafa, Unicorns
Original music – Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, Kneecap
Production design – Jan Houllevigue, The Assessment
Sound – Glenn Freemantle, Mary H Ellis and Howard Bargroff, Civil War
No comments yet