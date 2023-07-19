South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has vowed to “resolve” the turmoil it has faced in recent months and committed to reveal this year’s line-up on September 5.

Organisers at Asia’s biggest annual film event said a board meeting was held on Tuesday (July 18) where the composition and main agendas of a new Innovation Committee were decided. This has been established to discuss the future development of the festival but to also address accumulated problems.

“With this, the problems that surrounded the festival for the past two months, within and outside of the organisation, have been concluded, and members of the executive committee and secretariat are now preparing for this year’s festival in earnest,” said a statement. The 28th edition of the festival is less than three months away, set to take place from October 4-13.

BIFF has faced a string of high-level departures since May, when the festival director role was effectively split in two between festival director Huh Moonyung and Cho Jongkook, who was given the newly created position of managing director.

Huh resigned soon afterwards and Cho was dismissed in June, with programme director Nam Dong-chul appointed acting festival director and deputy director Kang Seungah named acting managing director. Oh Seok Geun, director of Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), also resigned at the end of last month.

BIFF chairman Lee Yong-kwan has also resigned, although he is being urged by the festival’s board of directors and executive committee to fulfil his duties through the completion of this year’s edition in October.

Addressing these issues, the festival said: “Of course there are still many scars to heal and improvements to be made at the festival. However, with the strength of the Busan International Film Festival, which maintained steadfast in the midst of all adversities, we will not overlook any issues and face them one by one to resolve them.”

It also stated that it would host a press conference on September 5 to announce the main events of the festival, including its official selection and the industry market.

“The successful hosting of the film festival is not only a promise and duty to the audience and film professionals, but the reason for its existence,” the statement added. “This year again, all members of the Busan International Film Festival’s executive committee and secretariat are focusing on the core values of the festival, and doing the best in their respective positions to ensure the successful procession of the event. It is now 77 days away from the festival. We will diligently prepare for the event in the remaining time.”