Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) has formalised procedures for tasking programme director Nam Dong-chul to take on the role of acting festival director today (June 26), amid ongoing issues facing the South Korean festival.

Deputy director Kang Seungah was also tasked with the role of acting managing director at today’s general assembly at the Busan Cinema Center, after a 16:12 vote to dismiss Cho Jongkook after less than two months in the managing director position.

The festival revised its regulations to say: “In the case an accident befalls the festival director, the programme director, and in the case of the managing director, the deputy director, will take over the respective duties.”

Both Nam and Kang are to maintain their original titles for the time being as they carry out their duties as acting festival director and acting managing director, respectively.

It follows former festival director Huh Moonyung’s resignation being accepted by the festival earlier on June 2, amid sexual harassment allegations that are now being investigated by the Centre for Gender Equality in Korean Film, DeunDeun. Huh denies the claims.

However, that was not before it was speculated that Huh’s resignation had to do with the appointment of Cho Jongkook, who was formerly a Cine21 editor-in-chief and an executive at the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) as well as the Busan Film Commission, to the newly created position of BIFF’s managing director in May.

Accusations of mismanagement circulated in the local film industry and press, and BIFF chairman Lee Yong-kwan stated on May 15 at an emergency press conference in Busan that he would take responsibility and resign after this year’s edition, which is set to run October 4-13.

The festival’s board accepted this at a meeting on May 24, saying Lee should step down after the completion of this year’s festival.

Today, after further pressure from Korean film industry bodies expressing concern over the state of the festival, Lee stated his intent to resign again, while declaring that the festival was suffering from internal conflicts and resistance against reform, while external forces including political conservatives were taking the opportunity to attack the festival from without.

“A few days ago, I faced a statement from members of the National Assembly’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee,” he said. “While bringing up the nightmare of the blacklisting [after the 2014] The Truth Shall Not Sink With Sewol screening, they are openly revealing their motives to once again brand the Busan film festival with a leftist frame.” Lee added that it made him realise he needed to remove himself from the situation in not very optimistic hopes of drawing away fire.

“I ask everyone who loves the Busan film festival, please stop the violent political stigmatisation and intervention from now on. I will leave with all the yoke of the past on my back so please don’t insult the film festival anymore,” he said in a statement.

He went on to ask the board and executive committee not to be swayed by outside pressures and added: “In particular, please protect the festival staff who work silently with pure passion and will.”

BIFF’s board of directors and executive committee asked Lee to fulfil his duties as chairperson until the completion of this year’s festival and announced they will hold a separate meeting for the return of Lee as chairman.

Also today, the Preparation Committee of the Busan International Film Festival Innovation Committee announced that it will present and report the composition and roles of the Innovation Committee to the board of directors.

The Innovation Committee is to discuss various agendas regarding the festival’s new vision, future development direction, addressing accumulated problems, the future appointment of chairpersons, and preparations for BIFF’s 30th edition.