Agathe Riedinger’s debut feature Wild Diamond has dazzled buyers following its premiere in Cannes Competition, with France’s Pyramide International selling the film to key territories.

The film has been scooped up by Wild Bunch Germany for German-speaking territories, Caramel in Spain, Filmcoopie in Switzerland, September Film in Benelux, Academy Two in Italy, Beta Film in Bulgaria and Mars Production in Turkey. Deals with Latin America, Portugal, Sweden, CIS and ex-Yugoslavia are also in the works.

The film is about a 19 year-old girl in southern France, played by newcomer Malou Khebizi, obsessed with beauty and the quest for fame who sets out to earn a spot on a reality tv show that offers her an escape from her surroundings and a ticket to a life of admiration.

Wild Diamond is produced by Priscilla Bertin of Silex Films.

Riedinger is notably the only first-time filmmaker in Cannes’ competition and one of just four women in the section.