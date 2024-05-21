Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series talks to Olivier Marchetti, Founder and President at France’s Provence Studios.

Based in Aix-Marseille, Provence Studios has recently hosted international productions such as Warner Bros’ The Nun II, Varsity for Apple and Disney’s The Amateurs, and also recreated the interiors of Château de Chambord for The Serpent Queen.

“I think in the future we can have more American projects, international project,” says Marchetti. “Marseille is a very cosmopolitan town, we have a lot of people from North Africa, from Asia, a few months ago we shot the streets of Bagdad and the production found a lot of people actually from Baghdad.”

In the interview, Marchetti also explains who he is meeting in Cannes this year, his festival rituals and advice for newcomers to the event.

This edition of Cannes Close-Up is sponsored by Film France by CNC.