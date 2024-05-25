The Match Factory has scored key additional deals for The Girl With The Needle by Swedish-Polish director Magnus von Horn following its well-received premiere in Cannes Competition.

The Match Factory has confirmed distribution in Benelux (September Film Distribution), Spain (Adso), Portugal (Films 4 You), Greece (Weird Wave), the Baltics (Scanorama), Former Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom Film), Japan (Transformers Inc.) and South Korea (Green Narae Media). Negotiations for additional territories are underway.

Ahead of its world premiere, Bac Film announced distribution of the film in France. Shortly after its premiere, The Match Factory parent company Mubi was announced as the film’s distributor in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Italy, and India. Additionally, Nordisk Film Distribution will bring von Horn’s film to audiences in Denmark, Non-Stop will distribute in Sweden, and Mer Film in Norway, while Gutek Film will manage distribution in Poland.

Inspired by true events, the black and white drama stars Vic Carmen Sonne (Godland) and Trine Dyrholm (Queen Of Hearts). Set in Copenhagen after the First World War, it follows a desperate young woman who takes the role of a wet-nurse at an underground adoption agency. She forms a bond with the charismatic woman who runs the agency but discovers a shocking truth behind her work.

The film is a Danish, Polish, and Swedish co-production, produced by Nordisk Film Production in collaboration with Lava Films, EC1 ŁÓDŹ, Lower Silesia Film Centre, Film i Väst, and Nordisk Film Sweden. It received support from the Danish Film Institute, Polish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute, Eurimages, Nordic Film & TV Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, DR, and SVT.