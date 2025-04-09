The Cannes Film Festival is unveiling the line-up for its 78th edition on April 10, at 11am local time (10am BST).

Festival director Thierry Frémaux will reveal the Official Selection at a press conference at the UGC Montparnasse cinema in Paris alongside festival president Iris Knobloch.

As previously announced, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere out of competition. No other titles have been confirmed so far.

Juliette Binoche will preside over the jury. Robert De Niro will receive the honorary Palme d’Or.

