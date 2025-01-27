Carla Simon’s Romerïa and Ildiko Enyedi’s Silent Friend are among the 15 features to have received grants from Eurimages’ inaugural Film Marketing & Audience Development Support Programme.

The recipients also include two Berlinale films: Ameer Fakher Eldin’s Competition title Yunan and Ido Fluk’s Köln 75, which will have its world premiere as a Berlinale Special title.



Scroll down for the full list

The films will each receive a non-repayable grant of up to €50,000. Films must have signed a deal memo or contract with an international sales agent to be eligible for the yearly programme.

In total, the 15 features will receive €729,900 ($766,150).

The programme aims to encourage the early stage use by producers of innovative marketing solutions to develop audiences for films already supported by Eurimages’ Co-production Support Programme.

It was first presented at Locarno Film Festival in August last year, and opened for applications until the autumn.

Eurimages Film Marketing & Audience Development Support Programme 2025 titles

Allah Is Not Obliged (Fr-Lux-Bel-Can) dir. Zaven Najjar

Cuba And Alaska (Fr-Bel-Ukr) dir. Yegor Troyanovsky

Eagles Of The Republic (Swe-Fr-Den) dir. Tarik Saleh

Köln 75 (Ger-Pol) dir. Ido Fluk

Olivia And The Invisible Earthquake (Sp-Fr-Bel) dir. Irene Iborra

One Year Of School (It-Fr) dir. Laura Samani

Our Girls (Neth-Austria-Bel) dir. Mike van Diem

Romería (Sp-Ger) dir. Carla Simon

Silent Friend (Ger-Hun-Fr) dir. Ildiko Enyedi

The Crystal Planet (Slovakia-Czech-Cro) dir. Arsen Ostojic

The Last Nomads (Ser-Fr-Slovenia-Bel) dir. Biljana Tutorov

The Last Viking / Back To Reality (Den-Swe) dir. Anders Thomas Jensen

The Treasure Of Barracuda (Sp-Bel) dir. Adria Garcia

Wolf Grrrls! (Sp-Bel) dir. Claudia Estrada

Yunan (Ger-Can-It-Pal-Qat-Jor-Saudi) dir. Ameer Fakher Eldin