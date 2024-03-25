CBS and the Golden Globes have struck a five-year deal to broadcast the ceremony on the network and stream live on Paramount+.

The deal follows a one-off arrangement with CBS and Paramount+ for the 2024 show and ends a period of uncertainty surrounding a broadcast partner.

The ceremony went off air in 2022 after former longtime broadcaster NBC withdrew in the wake of an LA Times exposé that alleged financial impropriety and diversity at former Globes organisation Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

That Times report triggered a fundamental review and restructure of the Globes. In summer 2023 Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Eldridge acquired the Golden Globe assets from the HFPA and dissolved the group.

NBC returned to broadcast the ceremony in 2023 and did not renew its deal.

The 2024 ceremony averaged 9.96m viewers for the live show and the following seven days viewership on linear TV, marking nearly a 50% rise on the previous year.

This year’s winners included Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Robert Downey Jr.