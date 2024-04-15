Charades has swooped in on Alexis Langlois’ debut feature Queens Of Drama (Les Reines du Drame), a French queer musical selected for a special screening slot at Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

Set in 2005, the film centres on the cursed and fiery romance between young pop idol Mimi Madamour and queer punk icon Billie Kohler as they navigate their desire for the spotlight with their passion for each other that leads them down a path of self-destruction.

Queens Of Drama is produced by Les Films du Poisson, the prolific Paris-based production house behind Mona Achache’s 2023 Cannes title Little Girl Blue starring Marion Cotillard. The associate producer is Greece’s Filaro House.

Newcomers Gio Ventura and Louiza Aura star alongside Bilal Hassani, Alma Jodorowsky and Asia Argento.

Ava Cahen, artistic director of Critics’ Week, described the film when announcing the line-up on Monday (April 15) as “an irresistible pop, grunge musical comedy” and “a glittery, vibrant love letter to cinema and its history, its styles and genres”.

Bac Films will distribute the film in France and Charades will kick off international sales at Cannes’ market. The 63rd edition of Critics’ Week runs May 15-23.