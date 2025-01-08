Charades has picked up international sales rights to Dominik Moll’s completed thriller Case 137 (Dossier 137), starring Lea Drucker ahead of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris in late January.

Set in the internal affairs department of the French national police, Drucker plays an investigator tasked with an incident involving a young man severely wounded during a protest in Paris that takes a personal turn when she discovers the victim is from her hometown.

Moll has co-written the script with Gilles Marchand and the producers are Haut et Court and France 2 Cinema. Backers are Canal+, Ciné+, France Televisions, the CNC and Creative Europe Media. Haut et Court has French rights.

Charades has also added Samuel Theis’ I Swear (Je Le Jure) to its Rendez-Vous slate. The film is about a 40 year-old man going through a life crisis when he is summoned for jury duty to determine the fate of a young pyromaniac accused of involuntary manslaughter.

It is produced by Caroline Bonmarchand’s Avenue B Productions and premiered at Les Arcs Film Festival in December.

Charades is also handling Lawrence Valins’ socio-political crime drama Little Jaffna about a young police officer who infiltrates a local criminal operation in the Tamil community in Paris, that world premiered in Venice and played at Toronto.

It’s slate also includes Venice premiere And their Children After Them, Julie Delpy’s Meet the Barbarians about a Syrian family who emigrate to a small town in France and animation comedy Night of the Zoopocalypse.