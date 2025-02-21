Prague-based Filmotor has acquired world sales rights to Gaspard Hirschi’s debut feature I Am Night At Noonday.

The documentary-fiction hybrid will have its world premiere in the main competition at Parisian documentary festival Cinema du Reel next month, before an international debut at CPH:DOX in the Next Wave competition.

The film sees Hirschi invite Manolo Bez, director of Marseille’s Theatre Equestre du Centaure, to take on the role of Don Quixote and pass through the city with a scooter-riding Sancho Panza.

The film is produced by Quentin Laurent for France’s Les Films de l’oeil sauvage; Filmotor previously sold the company’s 2022 title Sammi’s Odysseys.

“We understand that films that defy genre conventions can be challenging to sell, so we hope the film will get the good festival run when programmers would be captivated with something very different,” said Michaela Cajkova, sales, festivals and acquisitions at Filmotor. “And then hopefully niche cinemas, platforms could be interested in it.”

“When promoting the film we will highlight the message of Don Quixote, the chivalry and the idealism portrayed in Marseille nowadays, 400 years after Cervantes wrote it.”

It is Filmotor’s second pickup this month, after Arjun Talwar’s Berlin Panorama Documentary title Letters From Wolf Street.